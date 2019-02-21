UN asks for escorts for military observers in JK

Yoshita SinghUnited Nations, Feb 20:
The UN has asked the Indian government for additional escorts for its military observers in Kashmir after one of its vehicles was stopped by a group of protesters in Jammu, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
"The observer group reported on February 16 that a UN vehicle in the city of Jammu was surrounded by a group of protesters who placed a Pakistan flag in front of the vehicle. The vehicle attempted to bypass the flag but was unable to do so," Dujarric told the media.
He said they have informed both Indian and Pakistani authorities of this regrettable and unavoidable circumstances of the incident.
“We also requested India to provide additional escorts and will be conducting an investigation,” he said.
The 44-member UNMOGIP, now led by Uruguayan Major General Jose Eladio Alcain, began operations in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire in Kashmir following up a Security Council resolution the previous year.
India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.
Last week, Guterres had condemned the militant attack against security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
"We strongly condemn today's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of India," Dujarric had said at the daily press briefing last Thursday.
Responding to a question by PTI on the terror attack, Dujarric said, "We of course wish a speedy recovery to those injured and call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice." (PTI)