Umrah pilgrim stranded at Delhi airport dies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 9:
Srinagar, Feb 9: A female Umrah pilgrim from south Kashmir’s Shopian district died at Delhi last evening after she along with the other pilgrims were stranded at Delhi airport from last three days.
According to reports, the pilgrims were kept waiting at T3 IGI for 12 hours before they were sent to a hotel at 9 pm.
Soon after reaching to the rented accommodation, the woman collapsed on the ground.
She was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The deceased pilgrim, according to reports, had suffered respiratory acidosis with severe hyperkalemia.
“She was over-exhausted after standing at airport and collapsed on reaching a transit-hotel,” the reports said.
Expressing concern, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has requested the authorities to intervene into the grave issue.
“Dear @jayantsinha Sahib, I request you to take a compassionate view in this matter. It’s a not normally the case for airlines to refuse to carry mortal remains. Your intervention will help a family at their time of great tragedy & I will be personally grateful for your help,” Omar tweeted.
It is pertinent to mention here, the Umrah Pilgrims who have completed their Umrah and were returning back to Kashmir are stranded at Delhi airport from last many days.
The pilgrims’ have appealed the authorities to intervene and take urgent measures for the distressed passengers.
Responding to tweet, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha assured all the necessary assistance to the pilgrims.
“Dear Shri @OmarAbdullah ji, we will follow up and ensure that all necessary assistance is provided,” Sinha tweeted.