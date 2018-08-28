Umer Kumar of Pinjoora killed in cross firing: Police to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug, 27:
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have told State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that a 19-year-old Umar Kumar of Pinjoora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district was killed in cross firing during an encounter in Trukawangam village of Shopian.
Police said this in a reply to SHRC notice regarding a case ‘killing of Umer Kumar’.
Commission was informed by the police that “Police Station Zainapora received an information through reliable sources to the effect that an army patrol party of 44 RR was indiscriminately fired upon by 5 militants namely Zeenat ul Islam, Zubair Ahmed Wani, Waseem Ahmed Wani, Shoib Ahmed Shah and Idrees Sultan Mir at village Trukawangam with the intention to kill them.”
Police told SHRC, “The patrol party in self-defense also retaliated and cordoned off Asthan Mohalla Trukawangam and other surrounding areas and (they were subjected) to heavily stone pelting /patrol bombs to provide an opportunity to the militants to flee from the spot.”
Police informed the Commission that “During cross firing some army personnel and few miscreants sustained injuries out of which one miscreant namely Mohammad Umer Kumar (aged about 19 years) S/o Ab Ahad Kumar R/o Pinjoora succumbed to his injuries at DH Shopian whose body was taken by their legal heirs on their own.”
In a police reply, it was also stated that the residential houses of Abdul Rashid Lone and Mohammad Yousuf Lone S/o Nabir Lone and residential house and cowshed of Bashir Ahmad Lone S/o Ab Kabir Lone R/o Trukawangam caught fire in the incident and got completely damaged.
Police said that the holed-up militants managed their escape from the site taking the advantage of heavy stone pelting end darkness. “Moreover, one AK-47 rifle along with one magazine and 29 rounds were recovered from the encounter site.”
“As per circumstances and the evidence which came to the fore, prima-facie offences U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 A Act 16 ULA(P) Act were established against the mentioned militants (accused) while as, offences U/S 148,149,336,307,353,332 RPC were established against deceased Mohammad Umer Kumar S/o Ab Ahad Kumar R/o Pinjoora and others,” reads a police reply
