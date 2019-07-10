Ulemas, scholars, civil society to form panels to address drug menace, women issues

July 10, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

In order to curb the growing menace of drug addiction and women issues in the Valley, various ulemas, religious scholars and members of civil society Tuesday decided to form a comprehensive committees to tackle these issues.

In a daylong seminar held at historical Mirwaiz Manzil in downtown, many prominent personalities from all walks of life shared their concerns about increase in number of drug addiction cases in Kashmir.

Kashmir’s head priest and Chairman Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema(MMU) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after listening to all the speakers proposed to form two separate committees that would work to address drug addiction and women issues in the society.

He said as responsible citizens, there is a dire need to address the social evils in the society.

“We can talk about this things (drug addiction, women issues) all day, but actually need is to work on ground to curb these growing menace,” Mirwaiz said.

The two committees would comprise members from different organisations including religious and social groups.

The committee that would work on drug addiction is likely to be headed by Karvani Islami Ameer Moulana Ghulaam Rasool Hami.

Speaking on the occasion, Hami said his organisation is working rigorously for the last seven years to control the spread of drug addiction in the valley.

Targeting successive governments for not taking pains to address the wide range of drugs available in the market, he said youth involvement in drug consumption is witnessing a rising graph over the years.

“I have no hesitation to say that we can’t rely on administration to control this hazard. They are not sincere in their approach to deal with this issue,” Hami said.

According to Government Medical College, Srinagar, during 2018-19, the Drug De-Addiction Centre (DAC) of SMHS Hospital received 6,476 drug addiction cases in outpatient department and admitted 755 cases.

Similarly, at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Srinagar, 5,525 drug addiction patients, all males, turned up for treatment in OPD during the last year.

The other religious scholars who spoke about the drug addiction in the Valley and gave their suggestions include Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi from Rahimiya Bandipora, Prof Ghulam Muhammad Bhat Al-Madni from Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

Many NGOs, who participated in the seminar, gave a detailed power point representation showcasing many youth addicted to drugs narrating their ordeal.

Mantasha Binti Rashid of Kashmir Women's Collective (KWC) also raises various social issues that women confront in their day-to-day life.

The committee to address women issues would also include a member from KWC, Mirwaiz suggested.