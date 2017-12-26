ULB’s engineering wing in shambles

Works being executed without supervision, JEs, AEEs don't visit sites
Srinagar:
An important wing of Urban Local Bodies is in complete mess for some time now as its officers trying to give deaf ear to majority of the complaints in entire Kashmir Valley regarding execution of works.
According to the KNS correspondent, people alleged no supervision of these developmental works is done by JEs, AEEs and Exen Urban Local Bodies and contractors mostly try to use substandard materials for the works.
Once upon a time, the works executed by Urban Local Bodies used to be set trending but now time has come when these works are substandard and below Par in quality.
Today a deputation of Mattan met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag regarding the complaint of development work being executed by Urban Local Bodies in Aaram Mohallah regarding the substandard material being used and dc Anantnag promised deputation that action will follow.
The fact remains offices of AEEs in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian are in shambles with no work culture visible there.
It is requested to chief minister of JK to overhaul this engineering wing and punish those JEs, AEEs and others who loot public money with both hands.
