ULB tenders for PPP mode fail to get bidders

April 22, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Scientific treatment, disposal options will take few more years: Director

The tenders floated by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department for scientific treatment of solid waste management on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at district levels under Swach Bharat Mission (SBM) has failed to get any response as no bidder has come forward so far.

In 2018, the Department of ULB announced the construction of solid waste management units at six different places in Kashmir division to address the menace of solid waste. The units were supposed to be set up in Baramulla, Pulwama, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kulgam and Kupwara. But till now there has been no progress in the process with the department saying that it will take some more years to set up these units.

Director, Urban Local Bodies, Farooq Ahmad told The Rising Kashmir that the scientific treatment and disposal options including the management of waste will take few more years.

He said the government has approved the scientific treatment of solid waste management in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the state. “The department recently floated the tenders but we didn’t get bidders,” Ahmad said.

He said that out of 42 municipalities, 28 have conducted an apex meeting in which six clusters have been approved. “The meeting was conducted in the administration department. Unless and until there clusters are not functional in the state, the problem of solid waste management won’t be completely solved,” he said.

He said the legal framework is in place in the state. “We are trying our best to manage the solid waste in the state,” he said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, solid waste management is still struggling and inadequate.

According to the experts, inadequate sanitation and waste management have direct impact on the environment. Untreated sewage flowing directly into water bodies affect the ecosystem, contaminate soil and air, exposing millions to of people to disease.

“Collection, segregation and safe disposal of household garbage, decentralised systems like household composting and biogas plants shall be permitted, according to the guidelines issues by Swach Bharat Mission.

According to the guidelines, changes have been made to accommodate emerging disposal technologies, composting, strengthening capacities of urban local bodies for segregation, recycling and reuse of waste in the state.

But the lack of appropriate disposal and treatment options leading to unsafe management of the waste in the state.

As per the guidelines, the states must promote IEC interventions for solid and liquid waste management resulting in motivating Community /Gram panchayat to demand such a system and the states must also provide capacity building to equip Panchayats to operate and maintain the systems.

For treatment of wastewater, these technologies may be considered- Waste Stabilization Pond (WSP) technology, Duckweed based wastewater treatment, Phytorid Technology (developed by NEERI), Anaerobic decentralized wastewater, reads a document of the ministry.

In past too Kashmir has witnessed poor utilization of funds under the centrally-sponsored Swach Bharat Mission since four years of its inception.