ULB polls phase-II today

1029 candidates in fray for 263 wards in JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
The second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls would be held in the State on Wednesday and fate of over 1,000 candidates would be decided by the voters.
Officials said Tuesday security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the second phase elections, which will take place from 6 am to 4 pm.
The second phase of polling would cover a total of 263 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, they said.
According to officials, 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,029 contestants are in the fray for the polls.
Out of 1,029candidate, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley.
They said no polling would take place over three dozen wards in the Valley as no nomination papers were received.
No nomination was submitted in all 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while only one nomination was received for 13 wards of Beerwah municipal committee in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. Frisal, a part of Kulgam Assembly constituency, is represented by lone CPI(M) legislator M Y Tarigami, while Beerwah is represented in the state Assembly by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah.
A police official said security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in all the areas were people would vote Wednesday, including in the 20 wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the city here.
In the first phase polls held on Monday, the turnout in Kashmir was a paltry 8.3 per centwhereas 65 per cent of the electorate voted in Jammu and Ladakhrecorded 62.1 per cent voting.
Polling for first phase was by and large peaceful in the four phase election to urban local bodies, which has been boycotted by two main regional parties -- the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The separatists have called for boycott of the polls while militants have threatened the candidate of “severe consequences”.