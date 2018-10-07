ULB polls: Mirwaiz put under house detention

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house detention on Sunday, a day ahead of Urban Local Bodies polls in the Jammu and Kashmir—the first phase of elections will be held on Monday.
“Under #HouseArrest! Peculiar "Democratic" process of elections "gearing up" as huge deployment of forces, PSAs, incarcerations, house arrests, raids Curbs, internet bans gather momentum! Not to mention the unknown contestants and amused public ! What mockery of democracy is at display!," Mirwaiz Wrote on Twitter.
On 02 October, police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik, allegedly to prevent him from spreading the poll boycott campaign.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik have called for a boycott of the polls.
