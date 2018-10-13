ULB polls keep Chasma Shahi, Pari Mahal out-of-bounds for tourists

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Oct 12:
The famed Mughal garden Chasme Shahi and its adjoining Pari Mahal have become the latest “out-of-bound” sites for tourists following security concerns around Raj Bhavan during the Urban Local Bodies polls which are underway in the State.
A group of tour operators told Rising Kashmir that the tourists who have already made bookings with them have been left fuming as the security staff deployed 500 metres down the road from Chasma Shahi garden have restricted the entry of common populace.
“They told us that the garden will be opened after the elections are completed but what justification will we give to our clients who already have a scheduled visit to Chasma Shahi and Pari Mahal,” the tour operator group said.
On Friday, while on a visit to Chasma Shahi, Rising Kashmir team was stopped by the security staff who said the entry to the garden had been closed for public till elections are conducted.
“It is as per the orders of Station House Officer of Nishat Police station,” the security staff said.
SHO Nishat Police Station, Muhammad Ayub said he had no knowledge about any such order restricting the entry of public to Chasma Shahi.
“I haven’t ordered any restriction order. People have been visiting the garden as well as Pari Mahal freely,” the SHO said. “Why would we restrict the public from going in?”
However, as per sources, the prohibition of entry to Chasma Shahi and Pari Mahal is being done on the direct orders from Raj Bhavan owing to the candidates of ULB polls being kept in government guest houses adjacent to the Chasma Shahi garden.
Sources said the restraining order was going to continue till Panchayat polls conclude in December.
However, the move is drawing flak from tourists as well as locals who are now questioning the government’s tourism promotion claims.
Nishikanta Kumar and her husband Hemant Kumar told Rising Kashmir that they had come to Chasma Shahi garden in 2013 and wanted to visit it again.
“It was so good then. There was this security checking barricade then also but today they didn’t allow us to go in. We don’t know why,” the couple said.
Dejected by not being allowed to visit the garden, the couple went back to see Nishat garden.
For tour operators, the problem is about losing on profit as the tourists had been demanding waiver of money for these visits.
“It brings a bad name to the entire industry. What tourism promotion are the department and government doing by such moves,” a tour operator said. “They could have done this election exercise somewhere else.”
Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, Masarat Hashmi said he does not have any idea about any order barring common populace from visiting the Chasma Shahi and Pari Mahal.
“The Chasma Shahi is being looked after by Floriculture department and Pari Mahal by Archaeological department,” Hashmi said. “These gardens aren’t under us directly.”
He said he would talk to his staff posted there to ascertain what the issue was.
