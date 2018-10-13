ULB polls in Samba today

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 12:
District Election Officer, Samba, Sushma Chauhan today finalized the preparedness for the Urban Local Body polls for 4 Municipal Committees scheduled on Saturday, October 13 in the district from 6 am to 4 pm.
According to an official, under the supervision of DEO, sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material for 57 polling stations of 56 wards were handed over to the Polling Officers and Polling Parties.
The DEO also reviewed the security arrangements and other essential facilities at polling stations and transportation arrangements put in place by the administration for the smooth conduct of the elections. She further assigned the election duties to the polling parties, the official said.
The DEO asked the polling staff to reach their respective polling on time to conduct the mock poll process to test the EVMs on the polling day at all booths and asked them to ensure zero voting in control unit after the Mock Poll process.She informed that reserved EVMs have been kept to ensure replacement in case of any technical snag.
The DEO appealed the voters to turn up in maximum numbers at their respective polling stations on poll day to exercise their ‘Right to Vote’ in choosing their representatives. She stressed upon all stakeholders to follow Election Commission’s guidelines in letter and spirit.
The DEO said for the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the Municipal elections, for which proper training has been imparted to the polling staff. She further informed that all polling stations are ready for polling.
Adequate security personnel are deployed for maintaining law and order and Observers, Zonal and Sectoral Officers are appointed to ensure free and fair elections, the DEO added.