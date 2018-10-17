ULB polls end with dismal voter turnout

4.2% turnout in final phase
4.2% turnout in final phase
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
The trend of low voter turnout continued in the 4th and final phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Kashmir as only 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Shaleen Kabra said overall 4.2 percent polling was recorded in Srinagar and Ganderbal today.
He said Ganderbal recorded 11.3 percent polling in 12 wards, where 38 candidates are in the fray.
“Srinagar recorded 4 percent polling in 25 wards that went to polls today,” Kabra said.
The CEO said repoll was also held today at polling station 9 Bachidarwaza of Makhdoom Sahab (ward 41), where five candidates were in the fray.
He said the cumulative poll percentage in all the four phases in the State is 35.1 percent.
The counting of votes would be held on 20 October, for which all arrangements have been put in place.
As per the official figures, Ganderbal recorded 956 out of 8491 votes in 12 wards .The authorities had designated 17 polling stations in 12 wards in Ganderbal district.
Maximum votes of 235 were polled in Gangerhama-B while lowest turnout was recorded in Saloora A, where only 8 votes were polled.
Eight municipal bodies spanning across six districts -- all in Kashmir valley -– were scheduled to go to polls in the fourth and final phase today.
However, there was no contest in six bodies that included Pattan in Baramulla, Pampore, Pulwama and Khrew in Pulwama district, Shopian Municipal Committee in Shopian district and Dooru Verinag in Anantnag district as there was no candidate in fray for 44 wards.
The polling began at 6 am amid tight security arrangements at 308 polling stations in the twin districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal.
Officials said tight security arrangements were put in place for smooth conduct of the polls.
The police and paramilitary personnel had taken over security of polling booths and also set up check points in Srinagar and Ganderbal, where the vehicles and commuters were thoroughly searched.
The civic polls were held in four phases, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh voters. A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1145 wards.
The voter turnout in first three phases of the civic polls in Valley was also very dismal. While 8.3 per cent of electorate voted in 83 wards in first phase on October 8, the poll percentage fell to 3.4 per cent in second phase on October 10 and 3.5 per cent on October 13.
The two mainstream parties National Conference and PDP had boycotted the polls by linking their participation in polls with Government of India’s stand on Article 35A.
The separatists had called for poll boycott while militants had warned those contesting the polls.
Meanwhile, CEO Kabra reviewed arrangements for counting of votes on October 20 in all districts of the State.
“The counting of votes will start at 9 am,” he said.