ULB polls: DEO Rajouri asks candidates to adhere to MCC guidelines

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 30:
District Election Officer Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, asked the political parties and candidates contesting ULB elections to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.
According to an official, he stated this while addressing a meeting with the election candidates on his day long whirlwind tour of all five municipal committees.
The DEO informed that the flying squads have already been constituted to check any violation of the model code of conduct and to ensure free and fair elections.
He said that State Election Authority have deployed the General Observers and Expenditure Observers in all the five municipal committees to ensure implementation of MCC during the election campaign.
The DEO stressed upon the political parties and contesting candidates to cooperate with the district administration and abide by election rules and asked them to extend full cooperation to the Flying Squads and Observers.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that the Police department had extended full cooperation to everyone for holding of fair and transparent elections. Any violation of MCC or any unlawful activity which hampers the smooth conduct of the election, will be dealt with strict hands as per law, he maintained.
The DEO also sought a detailed report from ROs and AROs for their respective Municipal Committees. It was informed that a total of 58 candidates from Rajouri MC, 24 candidates from Kalakote MC, 41 candidates from Nowshera MC, 30 candidates from Sunderbani MC and 25 candidates Thannamandi MC are contesting the Municipal elections.
Contesting candidates and local leaders of political parties and assured to abide by MCC and extended their full cooperation in conducting the free and fair election.