ULB Polls: DEO Kathua holds meeting with candidates ahead of counting

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
District Election Officer Rohit Khajuria on Tuesday said that the election authorities have made adequate arrangements for the counting of votes polled in the recently held Urban Local Body elections in the district.
According to an official, the counting of votes for will be held on 20 October, the DEO told at a meeting with the contesting candidates. He appreciated the efforts put in by the candidates for achieving 79.5 % polling in the district.
A total of 368 candidates are in fray for 79 Wards in the district, DEO informed and further added that all the arrangements are made before hand for peaceful counting process, the official said.
The DEO divulged to the candidates that only one person, either the candidate himself or the agent appointed by the candidate will be authorized to go inside the counting hall. There will be six counting centers and each center will have thirteen counting tables.
Besides election agents and candidates, Dy DEO, Chand Kishore Sharma was also present at the meeting, said the official.