ULB polls conducted peacefully in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 08:
Conducted after 13 years in Jammu and Kashmir, the elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Jammu and two districts of Pir Panjal - Rajouri, and Poonch - concluded peacefully with minor incidents amid tight security arrangements.
At least 64 percent of voter turnout was recorded in Jammu district while five EVMs were replaced after some complaints.
The elections concluded at 4 pm in 153 wards of Jammu district where 447 candidates contested in the ULB polls.
A candidate from Arnia’s ward 6 was already elected unopposed.
“A 63.83 percent votes were cast in today’s ULB polls in Jammu district till 4 pm. Over 2.47 lakh voters exercised franchise for Jammu Municipal Corporation and seven municipal committees,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Romesh Kumar said.
Addressing media persons, Kumar said elections were conducted peacefully without any untoward incident.
“Five hyper-sensitive polling stations were webcasted while the sensitive polling stations were independently monitored with the appointment of micro observer from the Government of India,” he said ruling out any disturbance in the polling stations.
“There were around 154 wards in Jammu district alone and today elections were conducted on 153 wards as one candidate had already been elected unopposed from Arnia’s ward 6,” he said.
The election commission had established 584 polling stations with adequate security across Jammu district.
The counting and result of ULB polls will be declared on October 20th.
Of the total 447 contesting candidates, 75 candidates were from BJP, 74 from Congress, 274 were independent candidates, one was from NCP and 23 from Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party.
A total of 48 candidates contested from Akhnoor, 55 contested from Arnia of which one was elected unopposed, 59 candidates contested from Bishnah, 21 from Gau Manhasan, 20 from Jorian, 32 from Khour, and 59 contested from R S Pura.
A total of 85 percent votes were cast in Bishnah Municipal Committee, 79 percent in Arnia, 80.4 percent in RS Pura, 86 percent in Gou Manhasan, 81 percent in Akhnoor, 82 percent in Khour and 89 percent in Jourian.
Election Commission used 600 EVMs in Jammu district and five of them were replaced after complaints.
In Poonch, 70.94 percent votes were cast in Poonch and 73.13 percent in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.
The Election Commission had established 17 polling stations in all 17 wards in Poonch.
In 13 wards of Surankote, the Election Commission established polling stations for nine wards as four candidates were already elected unopposed in Surankote.
Rising Kashmir reporter from Poonch Nazim Ali Manhas reports that a BJP worker was allegedly thrashed by other political party workers following an argument.
As the situation took an ugly turn, Police restored to baton charge on them, bringing the situation under control in ward 6 in Poonch.
Few days back when campaigning for ULB polls was on in Poonch, BJP workers had a brawl with PDP workers.
As polling concluded peacefully in Rajouri district, there was a minor dispute regarding a woman voter who was not allowed by a political party to cast her vote.
Rising Kashmir reporter from Rajouri, Abid Malik reports that arguments broke out between two political parties at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Rajouri, when a woman came to cast her vote but was opposed by other political party.
The heated arguments started after it was alleged that the woman had her name in two polling stations.
Later, the issue was resolved.
The five municipal committees in Rajouri including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri Kalakote and Thanamandi comprised 65 polling stations.
Four contesting candidates have been elected unopposed, one from Nowshera ward 6 and three from Thanamandi ward 2, 3 and 8, reducing the polling station to 61.
In Rajouri, of the total 61 polling stations, four had been designated as hypersensitive, 33 as sensitive and 24 as normal.