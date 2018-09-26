ULB Polls: 9 candidates file nomination at Batote

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 25:
Nine candidates have filed their nominations on 6th day of filing of nomination papers for election to the Municipal Committee Batote.
According to an official, the notification for Urban Local Body polls for Ramban district was issued on September 20.
Nine candidates including three females have filed their nominations one candidate for ward No. 1, two each for ward No. 2, ward No. 4, ward No. 5 and ward No.6 of Batote Municipal Committee, the official said.
He said till this evening 9 candidates have filed their nomination for Batote MC of which 5 belong to BJP and 4 as independents. No nomination has been yet filed for Municipal Committee Ramban and Banihal.