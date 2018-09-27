ULB polls: 101 file nomination in Kathua, 31 in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 26:
A total of 101 nominations were filed for Kathua Municipal Council and five Municipal Committees of the district Kathua - the second last day of filing of nominations.
According to an official, the district is going to polls on October 10 and till date 232 persons have joined the fray including 84 for Kathua Municipal Council, 32 for Billawar Municipal Committee, 28 for Basholi Municipal Committee, 10 for Lakhanpur Municipal Committee, 14 for Hiranagar Municipal Committee and 64 for Parole Municipal Committee. Of these 94 are from national parties, 17 from regional parties and 121 independents.
He further said that Around 31 persons filed their nomination for the upcoming Municipal Elections in the district here today.
Sixteen filed nomination for Katra Municipal Committee and 15 for Reasi Municipal Committee.
Total 87 candidates have filed nominations since September 22, out of which 40 have filed for Katra MC and 47 for Reasi MC.
Reasi Municipal Committee has 4530 voters while Municipal Committee Katra has 5674 voters. Both the committees have 13 wards each.
A total 85 candidates filed their nomination papers across five Municipal Committees and one Municipal Council of this district on the fourth day on Wednesday, the official added.