ULB poll preparedness finalized in Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 08:
District Election Officer (DEO), Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Monday finalized preparedness for the Urban Local Body polls being held in the district on October 10.
According to an official, the DEO was accompanied by the ACR, VevaikPuri, Dy. DEO, Zaheer Abass, ENT, HashamDin, besides other officers were also.
He inspected the security arrangements for Strong rooms and Counting Halls, distribution of EVMs and Election Material, deployment of polling staff, essential facilities at polling stations, transportation etc. put in place by the administration for Urban Local Bodies in Ramban for the peaceful conduct of Municipal Elections.
While elaborating on arrangements, he informed that necessary arrangements have been put in place in to ensure smooth conduct of polling for 18 election wards of Municipal Committee, Ramban, Banihal and Batote. He said that three candidates of MC Banihal have been elected unopposed.
It was given out that polling shall start from 7 am to 4 pm in the district. He stressed upon all stakeholders to follow Election Commission’s guidelines in letter and spirit.