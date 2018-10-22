ULB poll boycott call proved as ‘total failure’: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
BJP National Vice-President & J&K Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna, on Sunday termed the boycott call of regional political parties of state “as total failure”.
He further claimed that “the voters have pushed to the wall these parties and displayed full faith in democracy”.
In a statement issue here, Khanna said that the voters in Jammu & Kashmir have rejected the parties which gave call to boycott the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections “as also the Congress”.
“Thus coming forward to strengthen the democracy at the lowest level.”
“It is also blow to the parties which had been, in the past, taking the people of Kashmir in particular, for granted and the time has come when they cannot be misled, misguided or threatened.
The results of recently held ULBs have clearly proven that the people have full faith in the leadership of the party, its programmes and hence endorsed the policies of BJP.”
He said that these elections can be “particularly viewed as the pre phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.
“The public has also fully cornered all those political parties having least concern for the democracy and were never in favour of common people to be part of the decision making bodies.”
He said that outcome of the public mood in ULBs will be seen in the Parliamentary elections.
“Although Congress had fielded its candidates in some segments but the voters did not repose their faith in it”, Khanna said and added that the India’s oldest political party is “fast losing its ground and the dream of Congress mukt Bharat becoming a reality”.
Khanna also expressed gratitude to the voters of Jammu & Kashmir for the “faith and support shown by them to BJP in the ULBs elections and electing its candidates in large numbers to these bodies”.