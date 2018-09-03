ULB, Panchayat polls under thick security cover

Additional 30,000 paramilitary force personnel called for duty
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 02:
The government is going to hold upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls under a thick security cover with nearly 300 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) comprising 30,000 paramilitary force personnel to be deployed across Kashmir valley for election duty.
Sources said the existing companies of CAPF in Kashmir were adequate for ULB polls scheduled in October.
However, they said more troops might be called into the Valley for Panchayat polls scheduled in November this year.
The government has already retained some 203 companies comprising 20,300 paramilitary force personnel of CAPF that were deployed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the two-month Amarnath Yatra and most of them have been deployed in districts for pre-election duty.
Of the 203 companies, according to an order issued by the J&K Police, the highest number of 71 companies are being deployed in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam districts in central Kashmir, 61 companies are being deployed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Bandipora and Handwara areas and 49 companies are being deployed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora areas.
Some 22 companies have also been kept at the disposal of the Police in Srinagar.
“These companies are undergoing orientation programme related to elections. During the orientation, the paramilitary forces personnel are given instructions related to overall elections including ensuring polls in fair manner and instructions on how to deal with the law and order problems during polls,” Inspector General of CRPF Srinagar, Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir.
Sources said the additional CAPF companies, those that are already stationed in Valley, were adequate for ULB polls scheduled to take place in four-phases between October 1 and 5.
“The existing CAPF companies are adequate for ULB polls but we may require additional forces of around 100 CAPF companies for Panchayat polls,” said a senior officer in the security establishment.
ULB polls would be held in two municipal corporations, Srinagar and Jammu, six municipal councils in the State including Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore in Kashmir and 70 municipal committees across the State.
Of the 70 municipal committees in the State, 35 are in Kashmir and of these eight are in Anantnag district that includes Achabal, Bijbehara, Kokernag, Mattan, Qazigund, Aishmuquam, Seer Hamdan and Dooru Verrinag.
In Kulgam district there are four municipal committees of Kulgam, Devsar, Yaripora, Frisal while Pulwama district has five municipal committees Pulwama, Pampore, Tral, Khrew and Awantipora and there is one municipal committee in Shopian.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, where civilians killing marred parliamentary by-polls on April 9, 2017, there are six municipal committees Budgam, Khan Sahab, Magam, Beerwah, Chadoora and Chari Sharif.
Municipal elections will also be held in Ganderbal besides Srinagar.
In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, four municipal committees where elections would be held are Kunzer, Pattan, Uri and Watergam besides Baramulla and Sopore municipal council areas.
Bandipora district and Kupwara districts each have three municipal committees that are Bandipora, Sumbal and Hajin, and Kupwara, Handwara and Langate.
Municipal polls would also be held in Leh and Kargil.
The elections to Panchayats would be conducted in eight phases with polling dates between November 8 and December 4 this year as decided by State administrative council of Governor’s administration.
While ULB polls are held in specified municipal areas, Panchayats cover all rural areas of the State.
Sources said the security strategy would be devised once the final dates for the polls are notified and the government forces would be deployed in accordance with the poll phases.
They said much focus would be given to south Kashmir, given the prevailing situation in the region on militancy and law and order front.
The killing of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a BJP worker, on the day of Eid, besides the warning by militants against participation in these polls has triggered a fear psychosis among the political activists in south Kashmir.
In April, Ghulam Nabi Patel of Dangerpora, a BJP worker was killed in a militant attack at Rajpora area of Pulwama.
Conducting election in south Kashmir would be a challenge given the fact that parliamentary by-poll for Anantnag was rescinded last year after violence during the poll day in Budgam.
