ULB-Panchayat polls ill timed: NC

‘Party won’t participate till GoI comes clean on Art 35-A’
Srinagar:
National Conference, General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Thursday reiterated party’s stand of not participating in upcoming ULB-Panchayat elections—saying that the polls were ill timed.
Addressing a meeting of senior leaders, district president, block presidents, and other office bearers from Srinagar district here at party head quarters Nawa-e-Subah Srinagar, Sagar said that the party won’t change its stand until Government of India clears its stand and protects Art 35-A. He urged party functionaries and workers have to show steadfastness in protecting Art 35- A and Art 370.
The meet was attended and addressed by Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, Central Secretary Irfan Shah, Vice-President Mohammad Syed Akhoon, Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar.
Terming the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections as ill-timed, Sagar said that the people are under duress and have gone through the worst of times in the history of Kashmir.
“There is no history of such bloodshed, rampant curfews, crackdowns and blinding as was seen in the PDP led government,” he said.
Sagar extolled the role that the party and its leadership performed to protect the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sagar impressed upon workers that the JKNC sought power and chair; he said that the party withstood the tumultuous times of Baskhi, Sadiq and Qasim Era and was out of power for twenty five years for the cause of principles that the party cherishes.
Sagar pledged that the party will offer supreme sacrifices for maintaining the special status, integrity, and pluralism of the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani reiterated that the party rank and file will abide by the decision of not participating in the upcoming polls in letter and spirit.
He asked party functionaries not to pay head to any pervasive propaganda and asserted that the party shall take strict action against any of its members if found disobeying the party dictum. The meeting ended with all members unanimously endorsing the party stand on ULB elections.