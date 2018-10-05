ULB-Panchayat Polls: Hurriyat (M) denounces ‘fresh military operation’

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday denounced “fresh military operation” launched by the State ahead of the municipal polls—commencing from October 8.
The spokesman of the amalgam in a statement issued here said, that under the grab of elections, nocturnal raids were being conducted at the residences of separatists leaders, and those arrested areas slapped with PSA’s and lodged outside Kashmir, termed it as highly undemocratic and totally unjustified.
The spokesman said fresh arrest spree has also been launched across the length and breadth of south Kashmir aimed at to instill fear among the population.
“Whenever election was enacted in Kashmir, it brought endless miseries and pain for the people in the form of sudden frisking operations, cordons, and the trouble of every sort, youth were arrested and lodged in police stations, massive crackdown was launched on the resistance leaders and huge deployment of forces was made to thrust the polls on people who have already rejected this exercise,” the spokesman said in a statement.
“These measures can’t change the basic nature of the dispute and that resistance leadership can’t be forced into submission by building ultimate pressure on them.”