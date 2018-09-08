About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ULB-Panchayat Polls: Govt constitutes inter-departmental panels for coordination

Srinagar, September 07:

 Government today constituted two separate committees for inter-departmental coordination for smooth conduct of elections to the Municipal Bodies and Panchayats in the State.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the committee on Urban Local Bodies will be headed by Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development Department. The Members of the committee shall include representatives of Home, Finance, General Administration, Information and PHQ.
Similarly, the Committee on Panchayats will be headed by Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj while representatives of Home, Finance, General Administration, Information and PHQ shall be the members of the committee.

