UK should play its role to resolve Kashmir: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar. July 26:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Thursday said UK should play its role to find an amicable resolution of vexed Kashmir issue.
Geelani while referring to UN human Rights report on Kashmir “presented by Lord Qurban Hussain , Lord Nazir and Lord Tariq Ahmad in UK parliament” said: “We hope all members of United Nations will listen to screams and take notice of atrocities perpetrated by Indian authorities on people of Jammu Kashmir and play its role to see aspiration of subjugated people are met”.
He “hailed the UK regime for their keen interest in the issue” and termed it as encouraging saying, “Britain had a great role to play in creating a conducive atmosphere for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.”
Hailing the “efforts” of Lord Nazir, Lord Qurban Hussain and Lord Tariq, Geelani said that “United Kingdom owe this to JK and is morally bound to play its impressive role to find a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue”.