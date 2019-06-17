UK based Kashmiris remember Shujaat Bukhari, call him brave son of the soil

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of United Kingdom based Kashmiris on Sunday paid glowing tributes to veteran journalist and founding Editor, Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary—terming him a courageous man, an influential journalist and well-wisher of Kashmiri people.”

In a statement issue here, it said that a meeting of condolence was held in Central London by scores of London based Kashmiri Intellectuals, scholars, lawyers and other prominent citizens, to commemorate the first death anniversary of veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir founding editor, Shujaat Bukhari—who, was killed last year on June 14 in Srinagar outside his office.

Members remembered the contributions of Shujaat Bukhari that he made to the institution of media in Kashmir. Paying rich tributes to Bukhari on his first death anniversary, speakers said that he was a courageous man an influential journalist, an exceptional human being and above all a well-wisher of Kashmiri people.

Among the prominent speakers on his first death anniversary, were Dr Syed Nazir Gilani secretary general Kashmir Human Rights activist, said that he was a brave son of the soil; I pay my glowing tributes to him. There is a lot which the young potential journalists can learn from his life and works.

Prof Muhammad Abdullah Raina, Charmian of London based Kashmir Voice international, said that Shujaat’s voice may have been silenced but his institution, Rising Kashmir, would continue be a guiding force for many generations to come.

Irshad Malik London base solicitor, have also paid glowing tributes to the noted journalist on his first death anniversary.

While speaking at the condolence meet, Dr Ghulam Nabi Falahi, a religious scholar and writer said that Shujaat Bukhari death was his personal lose. He was the leading voice for peace, justice, and rights in Jammu & Kashmir and he will be remembered for his charm as a peace-loving personality, a courageous human being, an influential journalist and above all a well-wisher of his people At the end a Dauyia Mehfil (prayers) was offered for the departed soul, May Allah grant him highest levels in Jannah, Ameen.