About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UK asks India, Pak to find diplomatic solutions

Published at February 26, 2019 03:44 PM 0Comment(s)2304views


Press Trust of India

London

The British government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

"The Foreign Secretary encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region," the FCO said.

On Tuesday, India claimed to have targetted and destroyed a militant camp across LoC with aitrsike.

Tensions between the two countries were escalated following the deadly suicide attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top