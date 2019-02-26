UK asks India, Pak to find diplomatic solutions

Press Trust of IndiaLondon
The British government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.
On Tuesday, India claimed to have targetted and destroyed a militant camp across LoC with aitrsike.
Tensions between the two countries were escalated following the deadly suicide attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.