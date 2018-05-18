UJC terms Ceasefire announcement a mere ‘joke’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Terming the Ramadhan unilateral ceasefire a ‘jock’ United Jihad Council Friday said that it would have been great to see India displaying sincerity in the ceasefire announcement.
UJC Spokesperson Syed Sadaqat Hussain said that a meeting of Jihad Council under the chairmanship of UJC Supremo and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was held in which it was felt that the ceasefire announcement by India was just for the sake of ceasefire and there was no sincerity on the part of Indian leadership in resolving the core issue.
The spokesman added that the terminology of the word ‘ceasefire’ itself suggests that after the month of holly Ramadhan the Indian forces would resume the killings and atrocities in Kashmir. He said that it would have been really a good step had Indian leadership showed sincerity in it, but added, the decision of ceasefire has no relevance and the importance.
He said that it is imperative upon the leadership of India to show seriousness in resolving the Kashmir issue for which it must accept Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘disputed territory’ and begin the tripartite dialogue in accordance with the united Nations resolutions.
According to the statement, the UJC in its meeting felt that the announcement for ceasefire was just a joke and India was trying to mislead the international community by such cosmetic exhibitions but added that Kashmiris won’t be carried away by such tactics. (KNS)