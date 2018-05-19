UJC terms ceasefire announcement a ‘joke’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Terming the Ramadan ceasefire announced by Government of India (GoI) as a ‘jock’, United Jihad Council Friday said it would have been great to see India displaying sincerity in the ceasefire announcement.
In an emailed statement, UJC spokesperson Syed Sadaqat Hussain said a meeting of Jihad Council under the chairmanship of UJC Supremo and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was held in which it was felt that the ceasefire announcement by India was just for the sake of ceasefire and there was no sincerity on part of Indian leadership in resolving the core issue.
He said the terminology of the Ramadan ceasefire suggests that after the holy month of Ramadan Indian forces would resume the killings and atrocities in Kashmir.
“It will have been really a good step had Indian leadership showed sincerity in it. The ceasefire announcement has no relevance,” he said.
The UJC spokesman said it was imperative upon the leadership of India to show seriousness in resolving the Kashmir issue for which it must accept Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘disputed territory’ and begin the tripartite dialogue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.
“In the meeting, it was felt that the ceasefire announcement was just a ‘joke’ and India was trying to mislead the international community by such cosmetic measures. Kashmiris won’t be carried away by such tactics,” he added.