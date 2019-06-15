UJC slams Guv’s statement

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reacting to the recent statement made by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik wherein he had blamed Pakistan over Wednesday’s Anantnag attack, United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salah-ud-din Friday said that such a statement was aimed to befool the world community.

In an e-mailed statement UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted the outfit chief as saying, “Pakistan was always being blamed for the activities of militants in Kashmir who are only giving a reply to the atrocities being committed by the eight lakh forces. The attacks including Pulwama in February and Anantnag on Wednesday were carried out by local militants and there was no involvement of any outsider in these attacks.”

He said, “There was no option besides accepting the fact that atrocities on Kashmiris have made the people here fearless and fidayeen.”

“The Governor by terming Anantnag attack as a signal ahead of Amarnath Yatra is an attempt to damage the age old communal brotherhood in the Valley. Such kind of statement is highly condemnable. Jammu and Kashmir is a place where people belonging to different religions live and the people of Kashmir have always remained hospitable to the yatries,” he said.

Meanwhile, UJC chief as per a statement also paid tributes to the slain militants who were killed in the week. KNS