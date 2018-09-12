UJC pays tribute to slain Handwara militants

Srinagar, Sep 11 (KNS):
United Jihad Council (UJC) on Tuesday said that the Indian agencies are using their agents for the character assassination of pro-freedom leaders and activists.
In an e-mailed statement issued for the media, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain while quoting its chief, Syed Salah-ud-din pay tributes to the two slain militants who were killed in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
UJC chief said, “The agencies are using their agents for the character assassination of pro-freedom leaders and activists. There is a need to keep close vigil on such agents.”
“Those who are intentionally or unintentionally creating doubts by propagating against the pro-freedom leaders and activists are causing harm to the freedom struggle, which cannot be forgiven,” he said, asking people “to defeat such agents and impose faith upon the leaders to remain united to defeat such forces.”
UJC chief said, “Ikhwan and Kuka Parray like persons in media, social media and in the field have started targeting the pro-freedom activists ,” adding that “the killing of Hakeem-ur-Rehman of Bomai Sopore, Dr Abdul Ahad Ganaie of Lolab and Asif Nazir Dar is the part of such act.”
“The people are giving sacrifices of their lives and properties. There is a need to get united to safeguard these sacrifices,” UJC Chief said.