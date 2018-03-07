UJC pays tribute to civilians, militants killed in Shopian, Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
United Jihad Council (UJC) Tuesday paid tributes to civilians and militants killed in Shopian and Pulwama encounter.
In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, the spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted the UJC chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying, “Indian leadership is using every tactic to suppress the ongoing struggle. On one hand the innocent Kashmiris are being killed and on the other the leadership and the activists are being subjected to vendetta, and the international human rights organizations have failed to take notice of the issue.”
Praising Kashmiris and the leadership for their struggle, the UJC chief as per the statement said: “Despite bearing the brunt of oppression they are still continuing with their struggle.”
The statement said UJC also condemned the shifting of inmates including Dr Qasim Faktoo to outside jails, saying that “the authorities are putting their lives at risk.”
He said: “International human rights organizations are acting as mute spectators over the treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners in jails.”
Statement appealed Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch “to take notice of the human rights violation and impress upon India to stop HR abuses”. (KNS)
