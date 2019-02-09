UJC pays tribute to Bhat, Guru

Srinagar:
United Jihad Council (UJC) on Friday paid tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their anniversaries.
In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain while quoting UJC, chief, Syed Salah-ud-din said, “Feb 9 and 11 remind us that Indian judiciary instead of delivering justice is giving verdicts according to the willingness of its government.”
He said that “on Feb 9, 2013 and Feb 11, 1984, Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat were respectively hanged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. He said it was aimed “to suppress the freedom struggle but history stands testimony to the facts that the struggle became much stronger and every Kashmiri is busy in freedom struggle.”
“Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru instead of bowing down preferred to get hanged. The duo shining stars taught Kashmiris the motive of life,” he said.
UJC Chief as per the statement also paid tributes to slain Kashmiris—especially those who lost their lives in the week—saying that “nobody will be allowed to barter with their sacrifices.”