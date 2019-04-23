UJC expresses anguish over plight of political prisoners

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

United Jihad Council—an amalgam of several militant outfits, on Monday alleged that the “lives of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik are being put at risk and it is the responsibility of world community and international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of it.”

According to a statement issued to local news gathering agency, CNS, UJC, spokesperson, Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoting outfits Chief Syed Salahuddin as having alleged “India proved it has no regard for human rights when it arrested ailing Yasin Malik.”

“Health of Muhammad Yasin Malik has deteriorated due to hunger strike. He was forced to go for hunger strike after he received ill-treatment from NIA in custody,” the party said.

He said it is not only Yasin Malik that has been suffering, but Syeda Aasia Andrabi, Shabir Ahmed Shah and Muzafar Ahmed Dar are suffering from multiple ailments while Pir Saifullah has brain tumour. “All are in custody and there is no accountability. Amir Jamat-e-Islami Dr Hamid Fayaz, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah and hundreds of other political prisoners are spending time in hostile atmosphere in custody.”

Syed Salahuddin questioned the “criminal silence” maintained by world community over these arrests and subsequent torture of these prisoners saying Kashmiris have lost faith in world organizations.

He urged human rights organization to take cognizance of the alleged rights violations in Kashmir. ”The ill treatment towards prisoners will have serious ramifications,” he said.