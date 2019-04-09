UJC condemns NIA summon to Mirwaiz

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

United Jihad Council (UJC)—an amalgam of several militant outfits in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday termed summoning of chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi by NIA for questioning as extremely condemnable—saying “such attempts to weaken the freedom struggle” of Kashmiris are bound to fail.”

“Such attempts to weaken the freedom struggle of Kashmiris through NIA have failed in the past and will continue to fail this time too,” a UJC spokesperson Syed Sadaqat Hussain in a statement issued to GNS said. He termed the summoning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi as frustration of the Government of India.

