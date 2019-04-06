UJC condemns action against inmates at Srinagar central jail

April 06, 2019 |

United Jihad Council (UJC) on Friday condemned alleged ‘lathi-charge’ against the inmates at Srinagar’s central jail—appealing human rights organizations to take notice of the act.

In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain said, “The inmates were already facing hardships but the baton charging on them at Central jail Srinagar has indicated that pro-violence government has fully gone against the human rights,” he alleged. He alleged that “such a behavior depict that the lives of inmates are under threat.”

“It is unfortunate that international human rights organizations are acting as mute spectator over then atrocities being committed on people especially inmates, thus has led to the increase in atrocities on prisoners,” he added.

UJC spokesman further appealed world human rights bodies, Amnesty international and Human Rights Watch and others to take note of the violations against inmates.