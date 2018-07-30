About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UJC chief Syed Salahuddin congratulates Imran Khan on victory, welcomes his statement on Kashmir

Published at July 30, 2018 01:26 PM 0Comment(s)1884views


UJC chief Syed Salahuddin congratulates Imran Khan on victory, welcomes his statement on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his victory in the elections and welcomed his statement on Kashmir in his victory speech.

Salahuddin, according to a statement, made these remarks while chairing the conglomerate’s high-level meeting at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).

The UJC chief said the way Imran Khan mentioned Kashmir in his victory speech is praiseworthy. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister-elect will intensify the campaign of highlighting Kashmir issue across world forums and seek its resolution.

“Kashmiris are being oppressed and the world is watching as a mute spectator,” he said.

Syed Salahuddin said Pakistan is the main stakeholder in the Kashmir dispute and expressed hope that the country under the leadership of Imran Khan will adopt a robust policy on political and diplomatic fronts to find a justifiable solution to the long-pending Kashmir dispute. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top