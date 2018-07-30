UJC chief Syed Salahuddin congratulates Imran Khan on victory, welcomes his statement on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his victory in the elections and welcomed his statement on Kashmir in his victory speech.
Salahuddin, according to a statement, made these remarks while chairing the conglomerate’s high-level meeting at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK).
The UJC chief said the way Imran Khan mentioned Kashmir in his victory speech is praiseworthy. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister-elect will intensify the campaign of highlighting Kashmir issue across world forums and seek its resolution.
“Kashmiris are being oppressed and the world is watching as a mute spectator,” he said.
Syed Salahuddin said Pakistan is the main stakeholder in the Kashmir dispute and expressed hope that the country under the leadership of Imran Khan will adopt a robust policy on political and diplomatic fronts to find a justifiable solution to the long-pending Kashmir dispute. (GNS)