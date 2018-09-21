UJC chief pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC) Syed Salahuddin on Thursday paid tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) saying the supreme sacrifice rendered by ‘Imam Aali Muqaam’ and his companions (RA) is a beacon light for those standing for Truth.
According to a statement issued here, Syed Salahuddin made these remarks while addressing the meet called to remember Imam Hussain and his companions (RA). He said the Martyrs of Karbala didn’t bow before the oppressors but sacrificed themselves for the glory of Islam. UJC chief said Kashmiris are following the mission of Imam Hussain (RA) and on the basis of this very mission are struggling for a just and genuine cause.
“In Kashmir, the tragedy of Karbala is repeated every day. Our nation must never forget the sacrifices it has rendered,” he said adding, “We will boycott the upcoming elections keeping in view the invaluable sacrifices of this nation.”
Syed Salahuddin accused New Delhi of exploiting the elections in its favour at the international forums. “History will never forgive those who participate in these elections; such people will have to face the court of people, sooner or later,” he said. The UJC chief also condemned the use of force upon the participants in Muharram processions across Kashmir.
“Through such repressive tactics, the Hussaini spirit of Kashmiri people cannot be cowed down,” Syed Salahuddin said.
Saying that people of Kashmir too are following the path of Karbala martyrs, Salahudin said “the people of Kashmir are engaged in a legitimate and constitutional struggle for accomplishing their rights. Here in Kashmir every morning and evening reminds us about the Karbala martyrdom when occupational forces kill children, elderly persons and youth and people in equal numbers lose their eyesight and hundreds are pushed into jails.”