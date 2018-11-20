UJC chief condemns TeH leader’s killing

AgenciesSrinagar
United Jihad Council (UJC) chief and Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin Tuesday condemned the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president for Shopian Hafizullah Mir and said “it was the handiwork of Indian agencies.”
UJC chief said the “Indian agencies have started target killings of pro-freedom leadership which in itself is the acceptance of India’s failure in Kashmir” and with the killing of Hafizullah “the Indian agencies and their supporters in Kashmir have been exposed.”
"The killing of Hafizullah Mir is highly condemnable and it's the act of Indian agencies," he said.
Hafizullah was shot dead and his wife injured after unknown gunmen fired upon them at his residence in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district today morning.
Salahudin also paid rich tributes to four Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in Shopian gunfight and urged the international community to take strong note of killing of innocent Hurriyat activists and the “planned oppression” of Kashmiris. (Agencies)