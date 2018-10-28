UJC chief calls for full military support from Pak

AgenciesMuzafferabad, Oct 27:
United Jehad Council (UJC) Chief Syed Salahuddin has called for “full military support” from Pakistan for Kashmiris. Addressing a press conference at Muzaffarabad's Central Press Club on Saturday Salahuddin said a grave human tragedy was in the making in Kashmir and added that “The Government of Pakistan should announce full military support for Kashmiris without wasting even a second.”
Leaders of almost all member outfits of UJC accompanied Salahuddin at the presser, which coincided with the observance of a “Black Day” on 27 October.
He regretted that Pakistani leadership was “begging” for talks notwithstanding India’s "intransigence, haughtiness and jingoism".
“There does not arise any question of a peaceful negotiated settlement of the longstanding [Kashmir] issue in the presence of such an attitude and atmosphere in India,” he said, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to “hear the pleas of Kashmiris in their hearts.”
He maintained that since Pakistan was the basic party to the dispute, it was her moral, constitutional and national responsibility to extend full support to the struggling Kashmiris.
Salahuddin also took strong exception to oft-repeated assertions about Pakistan’s “political moral and diplomatic” support to Kashmiris as “turgidity.”
He said, “At every function, at every meeting, we hear them say this. Let me tell them, it does not change the situation on the ground. You [Pakistan] are bound by morality and your Constitution to help your oppressed, unarmed and vulnerable brethren materially.”
Referring to the recent United Nations Human Rights Commissioner’s (UNHCR) report on Kashmir, the UJC chief said it has proved with facts and figures that Kashmir was the most disturbed area in the world where the worst human rights violations were being committed with impunity.
“Unfortunately, the Foreign Office and Pakistani missions failed to exploit the UNHRC report in favour of Kashmiris,” he alleged.
Salahuddin also asked the mainstream leadership in Jammu and Kashmir to change their course of action. He said they should “give up political opportunism and join the ranks of their wounded, freedom-seeking nation.” “I wish every Kashmiri should take up arms against India, including my own children.”