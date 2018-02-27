UIET Row:NSF urges Jammu people to boycott ‘power hungry’ BJP ministers

Condemns Altaf Bukhari for ‘ignoring’ demand of agitating UIET students
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
The National Secular Forum (NSF) condemned the Education Minister Altaf Bukhari for playing with the sentiment of Jammu people by plainly refusing to reverse the cabinet decision on University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) which was being run by Jammu University (JU) as its constituent college.
Addressing a press conference, NSF state president Dr Vikas Sharma said, “Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari made a statement in a function that government had given go- ahead to JU for starting own Engineering College and for the purpose Rs 2.50 crore had been provided as initial grant-in-aid. It clearly means that govt would not reverse its decision on UIET for which the students of Jammu are agitating.”
“Minister made it clear that govt would keep the twin engineering colleges established in Kathua and Ganderbal under RUSA, under the control of Higher Education Department. And, if University wants to have its own Engineering College that it would have to manage the same from its own resources. The Minister has made it clear that demand of Jammu students would not be met and students studying at UIET would be shifted to affiliated colleges under the arrangement,” he said.
Dr Vikas condemned the silence of BJP Minister and legislators over the issue and questioned as to why they were keeping silence on this burning issue. “People of Jammu mandated the BJP to take care of their interests but instead they are pursuing their own interests while sharing power,” he asserted.
The NSF state president urged the people of Jammu to unite on the issue and boycott the power hungry BJP as well other ministers to teach them a lesson. He also threatened to launch a massive agitation to get back UIET from govt.
Among those who were present in the press-conference included, Dr Sukhdev Singh, Manmohan Singh, and Ishtiaq Naik.
