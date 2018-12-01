About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

UIDAI asks banks not to discontinue Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

Published at December 01, 2018 11:07 AM 0Comment(s)990views


UIDAI asks banks not to discontinue Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

RK Web News

Srinagar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked banks not to discontinue the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System as it may obstruct delivery of welfare benefits.

 The clarification came after the UIDAI took note of a letter from the State Bank of India to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

 In the letter, SBI had informed NPCI of its intention to discontinue Aadhaar enabled payment system purportedly based on the understanding that it may be in violation of the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top