UIDAI asks banks not to discontinue Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked banks not to discontinue the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System as it may obstruct delivery of welfare benefits.
The clarification came after the UIDAI took note of a letter from the State Bank of India to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
In the letter, SBI had informed NPCI of its intention to discontinue Aadhaar enabled payment system purportedly based on the understanding that it may be in violation of the recent Supreme Court judgement.