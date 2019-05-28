About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in last 10 yrs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to conduct a review of the quality of PhD thesis for which doctoral degrees have been awarded in last 10 years by varsities across the country.

The move comes following concern raised by various quarters about degrading quality of research in the country and duplication of subjects on which PhDs are done.

The commission has invited proposals to conduct the study over a period of six months.

"The UGC is planning to conduct a study on 'Quality of PhD thesis in Indian universities'. The scope of the study will involve the PhD thesis awarded in different disciplines by various central universities, state universities, state private universities and deemed-to-be universities in last 10 years," a senior official of the higher education regulator said.

"The study has to be pan India and may give findings at national as well as state-level with regard to the quality of PhD thesis indicating the quality aspects proposed by the interested parties," the official added.

The commission has asked interested individuals or groups to send their proposals while indicating their capabilities, track record, procedure to be adopted and estimated budget for conducting the study.

Latest News

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions

May 28 | Press Trust of India
UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in las ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir

Tractor driver killed in accident in north Kashmir's Handwara

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28 | Agencies
NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

NC will beat its 1996 tally of 57 seats in assembly elections: Rana

May 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28 | Agencies
Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

Clashes erupt between students, govt forces in Ganderbal

May 28 | Umar Raina
Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

Two drug peddlers held with heroin, cash in Jammu

May 28 | Agencies
Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

Pathankot Railway Station sounds alert after inputs about attack

May 28 | Agencies
Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28 | Agencies
Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

Kartarpur corridor hits roadblock as consensus eludes India, Pak: repo ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

Gunfight rages in Kokernag forests

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28 | Noor ul Haq
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018: UN agency

May 28 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

Admin amends reservation rule for border dwellers, backwards areas cat ...

May 28 | PTI
Pak downplays India

Pak downplays India's decision not to invite Imran for Modi's oath-tak ...

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28 | RK Online Desk
61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

61 govt forces men, 11 civilians killed in JK in 4 months: MHA

May 28 | Press Trust of India
Former militant shot dead in Handwara

Former militant shot dead in Handwara

May 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

UGC to study quality of PhD thesis for doctoral degrees awarded in last 10 yrs

              

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to conduct a review of the quality of PhD thesis for which doctoral degrees have been awarded in last 10 years by varsities across the country.

The move comes following concern raised by various quarters about degrading quality of research in the country and duplication of subjects on which PhDs are done.

The commission has invited proposals to conduct the study over a period of six months.

"The UGC is planning to conduct a study on 'Quality of PhD thesis in Indian universities'. The scope of the study will involve the PhD thesis awarded in different disciplines by various central universities, state universities, state private universities and deemed-to-be universities in last 10 years," a senior official of the higher education regulator said.

"The study has to be pan India and may give findings at national as well as state-level with regard to the quality of PhD thesis indicating the quality aspects proposed by the interested parties," the official added.

The commission has asked interested individuals or groups to send their proposals while indicating their capabilities, track record, procedure to be adopted and estimated budget for conducting the study.

News From Rising Kashmir

;