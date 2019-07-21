UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

July 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Students might soon be able to pursue multiple degrees simultaneously from different universities or the same university, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) studying the feasibility of the idea.



The UGC has set up a panel headed by its Vice Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan to examine the issue of pursuing two degree programmes simultaneously from the same university or different universities either through distance mode, online mode or part time mode.



However, this is not the first time the commission is examining the issue. The UGC had set up a committee in 2012 as well and consultations were held on the same but ultimately the idea was junked.



"The panel was set up late last month and has already met once. Now consultations are being held with different stakeholders to explore the feasibility of the idea," a senior UGC official told PTI.



The 2012 committee headed by then Vice Chancellor of Hyderabad University, Furqan Qamar, had recommended that a student enrolled in a degree programme under regular mode may be allowed to pursue a maximum of one additional degree programme simultaneously under open or distance mode from the same or a different university.