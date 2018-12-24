Udhampur: Special camp for service voters held at Northern Command

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 23:
District Administration Udhampur organized a special camp for the service voters under the overall supervision of District Election Officer (DDC) Udhampur Ravinder Kumar at Northern Command in Udhmapur on Sunday.
According to an official added, the special camp was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurvinder Jeet Singh, Deputy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal besides officers of Army and soldiers.
Dy DEO, Sapna Kotwal briefed the audience about the SVEEP and also informed them about their rights to vote and sensitized them about the value of every single vote in the election.
Master Trainer, Mohammad Latief on the occasion informed the audience about the importance of vote and participation in election during the camp, the official added.