Udhampur: Singh distributes golden card among Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 27:
Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Sunday distributed golden cards among Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at Udhampur and reviewed the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes.
As per an official, on the occasion, the Union Minister was informed that the district has registered 75,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat. The centrally sponsored scheme aims to provide health insurance coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually to the families living Below poverty Line (BPL). The scheme is aimed at providing health protection cover to poor and vulnerable families to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that the scheme provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneﬁciaries at the point of service in any empanelled hospitals (both in public and private sector) across the country.“Every family under the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database will be entitled to claim the beneﬁts under the scheme”.
While reviewing the progress on the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes, Dr Singh was informed that under Swach Bharat scheme the district administration has constructed 75000 toilets so far in the district
Union Minister said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Scheme are the revolutionary decisions taken by the present government. He said that the decision has been taken in the interest of poor people of the country.
Dr. Singh said that the government led by PM Modi is working with new ideas for the welfare of the people and development of the nation and the initiative will address the hopes and aspirations of every Indian.
Highlighting the various achievements of the Government, Dr Singh said that various initiatives have been taken by the present dispensation for the development of the nation.
Dr. Singh exhorted upon the general public to come forward and avail maximum benefits of these schemes. He said that young generation is the future of nation and urged them to register themselves as voters in view of Lok Sabha elections and appealed the youth to aware the common masses about the same.
He also congratulated the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur for effective implementation of government schemes in the district.
Earlier the Union Minister along with the district officers listened the Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s famous Radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The district administration Udhampur had made special arrangements for general public to listen this programme at Udhampur.
District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omprakash Pandey and other senior officers of district administration besides large number of prominent citizen listened to the live broadcast.
Later, Dr Jitendra Singh also inaugurated Sunday Shramdaan Series during a function at D.N.Palace Udhampur. Shramdaan Sundays is a series of cleanliness drives being organized by Regional Outreach Bureau, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Cultural activities and songs on swachhta were also organised by the department as the people cleaned and pledged to keep their mohallas clean. Members of Mohalla Welfare Committees of various wards along with officials of ROB motivated people to participate in the Shramdaan series.
On the occasion, dustbins were also distributed by the department among the ward members to promote cleanliness, the official added.