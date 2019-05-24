Udhampur: Restrictions imposed on indiscriminate road cutting, digging

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District magistrate Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla has imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC on indiscriminate digging/cutting of roads in municipality areas.

As per an order, the executing agencies and contractors have been asked not to undertake road digging and cutting without permission of District Magistrate.

The executing agencies/contractors have been advised to approach District Magistrate only after getting required permissions from other departments.