Udhampur: Public outreach prog to start from May 04

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Udhampur under the banner “Aap Ki Sarkar Aap Ki Dwar” is going to devise public grievances redressal mechanism by holding tehsil level public camps. Starting from Chenani on May 4.

As per an official, the camps will be held in all Tehsils, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla said.

The idea is to review the ground situations and take on the spot decisions on urgent matters falling in the domain of district administration and refer other grievances to the concerned quarters on priority for follow up and redress in the shortest possible time.

The social issues affecting the youth shall also be redressed through awareness by involving all stakeholders on different platforms especially the newly launched “Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.”

It will be used for dissemination of the positive information to tackle the deadly menace of drug issues. It is contemplated that all the Tehsils will be covered within next couple of months, the official added.