Udhampur: Preparedness of Gram Panchayat Development Plan reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY-24:-
Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ashok Kumar on Thursday convened a meeting of district officers of various departments to review the preparation for implementation of Gram Panchayat Developmental Plan (GPDP), likely to be introduced under various flagship programme /welfare schemes across the district at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Udhampur here on Thursday.
As per an official, while addressing the meeting, the ADDC emphasized that the concerned departments must be ready with designated frontline workers to create awareness about their flagship programmes/ schemes through the Gram Sabhas to be held in each Panchayat Halqas of rural areas. The meeting was informed that the Gram Sabhas will be started from 28th of January in phase manner across the district for the development of rural areas.
ADDC stressed that all the frontline workers must attend these Gram Sabhas mandatorily and to cooperate for 21 services of departments under Panchayati Raj Act. He said that the designated officers must go through the Panchayati Raj Act and should be well versed about the welfare and developmental schemes of their respective departments.
He urged upon the implementing agencies, particularly BDOs and Panchayat secretaries to demonstrate their commitment in implementing all the schemes /programme under GPDP to ensure their benefits shall reach to the targeted population at the grass root level.
He said there is scope and opportunities available to both flagship programme particularly keeping in view the implementing expediencies scenario in the Panchayat Raj Act as all the budgetary allocations for executing works will be rooted through local Panchayat plans.
The ADDC impressed upon all the concerned to complete all requisite formalities including identification of areas and list of beneficiaries panchayat wise at an earliest , so that opportunities and facilities available for improvement in medical, School up gradation, better road connectivity , improvement in electricity and ration distribution could be effected and accordingly will reach to the needy people who are solely dependent on government for their endurance
Among others, PO IWMP, Angrez Singh Chief Horticulture Officer, Brij Vallabh Gupta Chief Education Officer, Tarsem Lal Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. D.D Dogra Deputy Registrar Co-operative Society Pardeep Singh and other district officers of different department were present in the meeting, the official added.