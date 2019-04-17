Udhampur: Polling parties dispatched to far off areas

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Around 13 polling parties comprising 52 staff members were today dispatched in advance to far off polling stations of 62- Ramnagar segment of Udhampur Parliamentary constituency where polling is being held on April 18 under second phase of General Elections -2019.

As per an official, they left here from Women College in presence of District Election Officer, Dr. Piyush Singla.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Returning Officer, 62-Ramnagar Farrukh Qazi, Deputy District Election Officer, Dr. Kusum Chib, DIO, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Zonal & Sectoral Magistrate besides other senior officers of Civil Administration and police were present on the occasion.

Adequate number of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces escorted the polling parties, the official added.

