About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Udhampur PC: EO reviews working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams

Expenditure Observer (EO) for Udhampur and Kathua districts, D.K Srivastava, today reviewed working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams constituted for keeping a vigil on the expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates for Lok Sabha Elections to the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency.
As per an official, the EO was informed that the monitoring teams comprising Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Surveillance Team (VST) and Flying Squad (SF) have laid checking points at various points of the Udhampur assembly segment to inhibit illegal distribution of cash and liquor by keeping a strict vigil on the suspicious vehicles.
Srivastava said that every candidate is required to maintain the correct account of the expenditure incurred between the date of filing of nomination and the date of declarations of the result thereof.
He also informed that the contesting candidates are required to open a separate bank account for the purpose of election expenditure. Meanwhile, the Expenditure Observer inspected the check posts put up by the monitoring teams and asked the officials to attend to complaints regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct.
He asked the teams to conduct search and seizure as per the guidelines of the ECI.

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Udhampur PC: EO reviews working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams

              

Expenditure Observer (EO) for Udhampur and Kathua districts, D.K Srivastava, today reviewed working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams constituted for keeping a vigil on the expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates for Lok Sabha Elections to the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency.
As per an official, the EO was informed that the monitoring teams comprising Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Surveillance Team (VST) and Flying Squad (SF) have laid checking points at various points of the Udhampur assembly segment to inhibit illegal distribution of cash and liquor by keeping a strict vigil on the suspicious vehicles.
Srivastava said that every candidate is required to maintain the correct account of the expenditure incurred between the date of filing of nomination and the date of declarations of the result thereof.
He also informed that the contesting candidates are required to open a separate bank account for the purpose of election expenditure. Meanwhile, the Expenditure Observer inspected the check posts put up by the monitoring teams and asked the officials to attend to complaints regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct.
He asked the teams to conduct search and seizure as per the guidelines of the ECI.

News From Rising Kashmir

;