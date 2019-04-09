Udhampur PC: EO reviews working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expenditure Observer (EO) for Udhampur and Kathua districts, D.K Srivastava, today reviewed working of Expenditure Monitoring Teams constituted for keeping a vigil on the expenditure incurred by the contesting candidates for Lok Sabha Elections to the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency.

As per an official, the EO was informed that the monitoring teams comprising Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Surveillance Team (VST) and Flying Squad (SF) have laid checking points at various points of the Udhampur assembly segment to inhibit illegal distribution of cash and liquor by keeping a strict vigil on the suspicious vehicles.

Srivastava said that every candidate is required to maintain the correct account of the expenditure incurred between the date of filing of nomination and the date of declarations of the result thereof.

He also informed that the contesting candidates are required to open a separate bank account for the purpose of election expenditure. Meanwhile, the Expenditure Observer inspected the check posts put up by the monitoring teams and asked the officials to attend to complaints regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct.

He asked the teams to conduct search and seizure as per the guidelines of the ECI.

