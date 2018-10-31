Udhampur: Oath administered to newly elected Municipal Councilors

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
The newly elected Members of Municipal Council, Udhampur on Tuesday took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony here at a Town Hall, Udhampur.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar administered the oath to all 21 elected members.
The oath ceremony was attended by ASP, Tabassum Parveen, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sonu Pargal, District Information Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia, Dy SP HQ, Zahid Wani Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal besides other officers and prominent citizens of the district, the official said.
While congratulating the elected members, the DDC urged upon them to work for public welfare and development of their respective wards in the district, the official added.
He said that similarly, SDM Ramnagar and Chenani also administered oaths to the elected members of Ramnagar and Chenani Municipal Committees, respectively.